Politics

Virginia general election results for Charlotte County on Nov. 4, 2025

Scroll down to see the results

Jazmine Otey, Digital Content Producer

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. – The 2025 General Election will be held on Nov. 4. You can find results for Charlotte County here.

Here’s a breakdown of how the county voted in the Commonwealth’s Attorney race, the Board of Supervisors race for the Wylliesburg-Red Oak District, and the special town council races for Drakes Branch and Keysville.

Charlotte County

Charlotte County Commmonwealth's Attorney

Candidate

Votes

%

Dan Farnsworth (R)
00%
E. Blair Trent (I)
00%
Leslie Schneider (I)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 7)

Charlotte Co. Brd of Sup - Wylliesburg Red Oak Dist

Candidate

Votes

%

Hazel Smith*(I)
00%
J. Miller Adams(I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 1)

Charlotte Co. Town Council - Special - Drakes Branch

Candidate

Votes

%

Phillip Flippen (I)
00%
Elizabeth Davis (I)
00%
James Gregory (I)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 1)

Charlotte Co. Town Council - Special - Keysville Dist

Candidate

Votes

%

Daniel McCarty II(I)
00%
Rachael Clark (I)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 2)

