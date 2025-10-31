Virginia attorney general election results on Nov. 4, 2025

Voters are set to select the next attorney general of Virginia.

Former State Delegate Jay Jones is the Democratic nominee, formerly representing Virginia’s 89th House of Delegates district. Jason Miyares is the Republican nominee and is currently the incumbent attorney general.

This is the only statewide election in the commonwealth that features an incumbent running for reelection.

Early voting began on September 19, and hundreds of thousands of Virginians cast their ballots before Election Day.

Here‘s a breakdown of the results:

