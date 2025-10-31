Skip to main content
Mostly Clear icon
49º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Politics

Virginia general election results for Campbell County on Nov. 4, 2025

Scroll down to see the results

Jazmine Otey, Digital Content Producer

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – The 2025 General Election will be held on Nov. 4. You can find results for Campbell County here.

Here’s a breakdown of how the county voted in the Board of Supervisors race for the Rustburg District, the special Campbell County Town Council race in the Brookneal District, and the School Board races for the Brookneal, Rustburg and Timberlake districts.

Campbell County

Campbell Co. Brd of Sup - Rustburg Dist

Candidate

Votes

%

Jon Hardie *(I)
00%
Scott Worley (I)
00%
Russell Nixon (I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 2)

Campbell Co. School Board - Brookneal Dist

Candidate

Votes

%

Jamie Adams
Jamie Adams(I)
00%
Maurice Peerman
Maurice Peerman(I)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 3)

Campbell Co. School Board - Rustburg Dist

Candidate

Votes

%

David Phillips *(I)
00%
Beverly Jones (I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 2)

Campbell Co. School Board - Timberlake Dist

Candidate

Votes

%

Ann Parker *(I)
00%
Ryan Hartman (I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 2)

Interested in other races? Use the picker below to find them:

VIEW ALL RACES

Only care how other counties and cities in the area voted? You’ll find all those options in this picker:

LOCAL CONTESTED RACES

Get the latest Virginia election news here

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Recommended Videos