Skip to main content
Mostly Clear icon
49º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Politics

Virginia general election results for Franklin County on Nov. 4, 2025

Scroll down to see the results

Jazmine Otey, Digital Content Producer

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – The 2025 General Election will be held on Nov. 4. You can find results for Franklin County here.

Here’s a breakdown of how the county voted in the school board at-large race and the Board of Supervisors races for the Rocky Mount and Snow Creek districts.

Franklin County

Franklin County School Board - At Large

Candidate

Votes

%

Todd Austin Martin (I)
00%
Edward Jamison (I)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 23)

Franklin Co. Brd of Sup - Rocky Mount Dist

Candidate

Votes

%

Mike Carter *(I)
00%
W. B. "Billy" Ferguson (I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 3)

Franklin Co. Brd of Sup - Snow Creek Dist

Candidate

Votes

%

Nicholas Mitchell *(I)
00%
Shawn Davis (I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 4)

Interested in other races? Use the picker below to find them:

VIEW ALL RACES

Only care how other counties and cities in the area voted? You’ll find all those options in this picker:

LOCAL CONTESTED RACES

Get the latest Virginia election news here

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Recommended Videos