Virginia House of Delegates 2025 election results for Southwest, Central Virginia
Scroll down to see the results
Across Southwest and Central Virginia, people are voting to determine who will take seats in the House of Delegates.
Here’s a look at those races:
*Incumbent 0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 27)
*Incumbent 0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 48)
*Incumbent 0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 17)
*Incumbent 0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 34)
*Incumbent 0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 29)
Christian Obenshain*(R)
00%
*Incumbent 0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 27)
*Incumbent 0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 31)
*Incumbent 0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 43)
*Incumbent 0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 43)
Madison John Whittle(R)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 35)
*Incumbent 0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 30)
*Incumbent 0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 20)
*Incumbent 0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 35)
Interested in other races? Use the picker below to find them:
Only care how other counties and cities in the area voted? You’ll find all those options in this picker:
Get the latest Virginia election news here
Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.
About the Author
Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.