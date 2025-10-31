Skip to main content
Virginia House of Delegates 2025 election results for Southwest, Central Virginia

Jazmine Otey, Digital Content Producer

Across Southwest and Central Virginia, people are voting to determine who will take seats in the House of Delegates.

Here’s a look at those races:

House of Delegates

House of Delegates - Dist 36

Candidate

Votes

%

Ellen Campbell
Ellen Campbell*(R)
00%
Makayla Venable
Makayla Venable(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 27)

House of Delegates - Dist 37

Candidate

Votes

%

Terry Austin
Terry Austin*(R)
00%
Andrew Hartless
Andrew Hartless(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 48)

House of Delegates - Dist 38

Candidate

Votes

%

Sam Rasoul
Sam Rasoul*(D)
00%
Maynard Keller Jr.
Maynard Keller Jr.(I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 17)

House of Delegates - Dist 39

Candidate

Votes

%

Will Davis
Will Davis*(R)
00%
Eric Klotz
Eric Klotz(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 34)

House of Delegates - Dist 40

Candidate

Votes

%

Joe McNamara
Joe McNamara*(R)
00%
Donna Littlepage
Donna Littlepage(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 29)

House of Delegates - Dist 41

Candidate

Votes

%

Christian Obenshain
Christian Obenshain*(R)
00%
Lily Franklin
Lily Franklin(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 27)

House of Delegates - Dist 42

Candidate

Votes

%

Jason Ballard
Jason Ballard*(R)
00%
Biko Agozino
Biko Agozino(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 31)

House of Delegates - Dist 47

Candidate

Votes

%

Wren Williams
Wren Williams*(R)
00%
Yvonne Rorrer
Yvonne Rorrer(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 43)

House of Delegates - Dist 48

Candidate

Votes

%

Eric Phillips
Eric Phillips*(R)
00%
Mel Cartwright
Mel Cartwright(D)
00%
Barbara Hancock
Barbara Hancock(I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 43)

House of Delegates - Dist 49

Candidate

Votes

%

Gary Miller
Gary Miller(D)
00%
Madison John Whittle
Madison John Whittle(R)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 35)

House of Delegates - Dist 51

Candidate

Votes

%

Eric Zehr
Eric Zehr*(R)
00%
Joy Powers
Joy Powers(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 30)

House of Delegates - Dist 52

Candidate

Votes

%

Wendell Walker
Wendell Walker*(R)
00%
Rise Marie Hayes
Rise Marie Hayes(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 20)

House of Delegates - Dist 53

Candidate

Votes

%

Timothy Griffin
Timothy Griffin*(R)
00%
Samuel Soghor
Samuel Soghor(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 35)

