Pulaski Yankees ballpark wins best rookie-level ballpark in America

PULASKI, Va. - The Pulaski Yankees ballpark, Motor Mile Field, has won the title of the best rookie-level ballpark in America in Ballpark Digest's annual Best of the Ballparks competition.

The ballpark won four rounds of head-to-head competition with other ballparks in Minor League Baseball. It beat Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark in Tennessee in the final round.

“We’re very proud of our ballpark and are thrilled to be voted as the best rookie-level ballpark in America,” said Pulaski Yankees General Manager Betsy Haugh. “Calfee Park is a special place, showcasing a perfect blend of historical features and modern amenities. We’re honored baseball fans across America value our ballpark the way we do and recognize what a great home Calfee Park is for the Pulaski Yankees and Minor League Baseball.”

Since the Shelor Automotive Group purchased the park from the Town of Pulaski in 2015, there have been numerous upgrades including a renovated home team clubhouse, a new visiting team clubhouse, concession stand, press-box, and souvenir store; two VIP Towers, upgraded seating, a bigger JumboTron and more.

Before the start of the 2019 season, a three-tiered party deck and new boxes were added along the third base line, increasing the ballpark’s capacity to 3,200.