Radford University releases statement after student allegedly stabs, kills another student

RADFORD, Va. - One Radford University student is dead and another is charged with her murder after a deadly stabbing Thursday morning, according to police.

Luisa Cutting, 21, from Jeffersonton, Virginia, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of her roommate, Alexa Cannon.

Cannon, from Roanoke, Virginia, was planning to graduate from Radford University next year.

Radford University President Brian Hemphill sent this message out to the RU community:

Dear Students, Faculty and Staff:



Earlier today, the Radford University Police Department distributed a message to students, faculty and staff regarding an off-campus incident that occurred this morning. Without question, this is a difficult day for our campus and our community. The days and months to come will also be difficult as we extend our deepest sympathies, as well as our thoughts and prayers, to the family and loved ones of our student, who is not being publicly identified at this time.



Radford University is a close-knit community and one in which we take great pride in the many connections and strong relationships we develop as we live, learn and work within our inclusive and supportive community. These qualities are cornerstones of our University and embody the role we have played for more than a century.



I encourage all students, faculty and staff to utilize the counseling services that are being provided. In talking with others and sharing our hopes, dreams and fears, we find comfort in knowing we are never alone. At difficult times like this, it is critical that we come together as one Radford family and continue the great work that is occurring each and every day on our campus as we honor those we have lost.



With Deepest Sympathy,

Brian O. Hemphill, Ph.D.

President

The Radford University Police Department sent this message to the campus community, letting them know about counseling services available:

Please be advised that this morning there was an isolated incident that occurred at an off-campus location. There was no immediate threat to campus or the broader community. This incident is under the jurisdiction of the City of Radford Police Department and is being handled accordingly.



Due to the nature of the incident, which resulted in the death of one of our students, grief counselors will be available both today (Thursday, January 24, 2019) from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM and tomorrow (Friday, January 25, 2019) from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM in the lower level of Heth Hall. The counseling services are being coordinated through the Division of Student Affairs.



This is a tragic moment for our campus community and the Radford family. During this difficult time, we ask that you provide support to your fellow Highlanders.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.