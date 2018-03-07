Roanoke County Public Schools to host parenting workshops

ROANOKE, Va - Roanoke County Public Schools is partnering with the Prevention Council of Roanoke County and Common Sense Media to host multiple parenting workshops throughout the region.

Experts at these meetings look to help elementary and middle school parents understand the challenges and potential issues connected with smartphone use by younger students.

While communication devices have delivered access to a plethora of information, mental health issues such as addiction and depression have emerged from the use of it.

Roanoke County Community Relations Specialist Chuck Lionberger says he hopes parents will take away with them powerful tools and resources to "raise smart media kids with common sense".

Meetings will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

March 12: Glenvar Middle School

March 21: William Byrd Middle School

March 27: Cave Spring Middle School

March 29: Northside Middle School

April 18: Hidden Valley Middle School

Those who are unable to make it to their respective schools are welcome to attend any meeting.

