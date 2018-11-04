Salem firefighters extinguish camper fire

SALEM - Firefighters extinguished a camper fire in the 1900 block of 12 O' Clock Knob Road in Salem Sunday.

The fire was reported just before noon. According to Jimmy Poindexter, Battalion Chief for the Salem Fire and EMS Department, firefighters responded within two minutes and were able to extinguish the blaze within 15 minutes. Despite being surrounded by woods, the fire did not spread.

Poindexter said the total damage is estimated at around $5,000.

No one was injured.

The fire is still under investigation. The cause has not been determined.

