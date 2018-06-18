Senior Alert: 88-year-old missing

The Virginia State Police has issued a Senior Alert on behalf of The Patrick County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office is looking for Harry Daniel Morris. He is 88 years old, 5 feet 9 inches tall and 145 pounds with blue eyes and white hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, an unknown color shirt and brown loafers.

Morris suffers from a cognitive impairment and the disappearance poses a threat to his health and safety.

Call the Patrick County Sheriff's Office at 276-694-3161 if you have any information.



