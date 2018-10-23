Six arrested after Mountain Valley Pipeline protest

BECKLEY, W.Va. - Six people are facing charges after a protest at a Mountain Valley Pipeline equipment yard.

Organizers say more than a dozen people blocked trucks from entering and leaving the sit-in in Beckley, West Virginia.

Credit: Appalachians Against Pipelines

The site stores and stages hundreds of sections of the pipe.

They say one person locked their body to a truck carrying a section of the pipe.

Credit: Appalachians Against Pipelines

The group held banners reading, "MVP is Hell," "Water is Life," "We Won't Back Down," and "No Pipelines, No Compromise."

The protestors who were arrested are charged with trespassing and obstructing.

