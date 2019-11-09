Stolen vehicle leads to officer-involved shooting in Wythe County

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. - A deputy and a suspect are receiving medical treatment after an officer-involved shooting in Wythe County, according to WVVA.

Deputies say they received a call regarding a stolen vehicle in the Rural Retreat area around 2 p.m. Saturday.

A deputy soon located the vehicle and a suspect accused of stealing it. Then, the two got into a physical altercation, and the suspect was shot. The suspect has been flown to receive treatment, and the deputy is being treated at a local hospital.

State police are investigating.