Student film group makes movie focusing on child labor in 1912 Roanoke

ROANOKE - Giving movie audiences a peak into the past, a group of local theatre students are making a film about the struggle of child labor in Roanoke in 1912.

Students with the Grandin Theater film lab are shooting their biggest production to date. The film is a period piece called "Cotton Clouds" this week at various historic sites in Roanoke.

Thursday the cast and crew were on set at Hotel Roanoke.

The film is directed by Chloe Shelton, an 18-year-old from Salem.

This is the biggest production she and many of the other students in the project have been a part of.

“It's so exciting. This has been a dream of mine for as long as I can remember. It's surreal. It's a dream come true,” Shelton said.

Filming is expected to wrap this week.

Once complete, viewings will be held at the Grandin Theatre and O. Winston Link museum.



