Students won't see increase in costs to live in hotels off campus at Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va.- - Incoming freshmen at Virginia Tech will be part of the solution to help pay for additional off campus housing this fall.

The nearly $9 million for housing at two local hotels will come from students through payments the room and board fees they pay to the university.

The university will use that money to pay operating costs for rooms at the Holiday Inn Express and Suites, and for three floors of the Inn at Virginia Tech, which the university owns.

Nearly 1,000 unexpected incoming students accepted admission to the school.

"There will be no increase costs to the students. Any shortfall by using these two additional facilities will be covered by Virginia Tech," said Mark Owczarski, Virginia Tech spokesperson

Right now, the hotels will only be used for the fall and spring semesters.

