The best times to see a meteor shower Sunday night

The hot summer weather may stop some people from going outside in the daytime, but at night, when the weather cools down, it's a perfect time for stargazing. This weekend, in particular, will be a great time to take a look at the sky; you might even see a few meteors.

The Delta Aquariid meteor shower will peak Sunday night. The best time to view meteors will be between midnight and dawn Monday, according to WBIR.

The meteors are called the Aquariids because their radiant, or the place where the meteors appear to originate, is the constellation Aquarius. The showers occur every year from mid-July to late August. Although this Sunday is the showers' peak, the meteors have actually been falling since July 12 and will continue to be visible until Aug. 23.

Meteor showers happen when the Earth passes through the path of a comet. The comet shed bits and pieces of itself when it comes near the sun, leaving a stream of debris. When this debris hits the Earth's atmosphere, it burns up, creating what we call a shooting star or a meteor.

The Aquariids are not as bright as some bigger showers, like the Perseids, which will peak in August. Those living in the Southern hemisphere will have the best view of the Aquariids, with up to 20 meteors seen per hour.

The best way to view a meteor shower is to get away from areas with light pollution. Your eyes will still need to adjust to the dark, so its recommended that you lie on your back and stare up at the sky for about 30 minutes.