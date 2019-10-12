The highlander festival returns to Radford University

RADFORD, Va. - For the first time in five years, the Highlanders Festival returned to Radfod University's campus.

Families from all over gathered Saturday to join the Scotish festivities.

Attendees didn't have to be Scotch-Irish to enjoy the heavyweight games, sheep-herding and live entertainment.

The festival left Radford's campus back in 2014 due to construction and renovation projects.

"It's really something special being here surrounded by the buildings on Moffet Quad," said David Horton, the Mayor of the city of Radford.

The festival is a partnership between Radford University and Radford City.