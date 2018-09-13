Verizon, AT&T offer free calling, texting, data to customers affected by Florence

ROANOKE, Va. - Verizon Wireless and AT&T have announced that customers in areas affected by Hurricane Florence will be provided with unlimited calling, texting and data.

Verizon officials said they want their customers to know they have their back.

“People rely on our network every day to stay connected to loved ones and that need increases when a disaster strikes," said Russ Preite, president of the southeast market for Verizon Wireless.

AT&T representatives said they hope to lessen the burden on customers so that the focus, instead, can be on helping friends and family.

“We are closely monitoring Hurricane Florence, and we’re committed to taking care of our customers in their time of need,” AT&T said in a news release.

As the Category 2 hurricane nears the East Coast, Virginians are expecting to see the first signs of the storm Thursday, with several inches of rain and possible flash flooding to follow.

