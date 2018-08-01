Virginia Tech remains home to world's largest collegiate Relay for Life

BLACKSBURG - Once again the region is home to the largest collegiate Relay for Life fundraising event in the world.

The numbers are in for Relay for Life 2018, and Virginia Tech raised over $430,000 for the American Cancer Society.

Virginia Tech raised over $100,000 more than second-ranked college, University of Michigan, which raised $317,000.

In a Facebook post, officials with the Virginia Tech chapter said they are already planning for next year and are actively looking for students to fill their leadership positions for the 2019 school year.

More information about volunteering can be found here.

The next Relay for Life event will be held April 19, 2019 on the drillfield from 5:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

