'Dangerous' Mexican cartel allegedly placed people in Henry County to help with drug distribution

HARRISONBURG, Va. - A dozen members of what the Department of Justice considers one of the most dangerous international crime organizations were indicted in Virginia.

Twelve members of Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), a Mexican-based criminal organization, were indicted on federal drug conspiracy charges on March 5 by a grand jury in Harrisonburg's U.S. District Court.

The indictment alleges that CJNG members recruited people from Mexico to live in Axton and Winchester to help with the distribution of the drugs. The homes these people lived in were allegedly used for receiving, storing packaging and distributing drugs received directly from CJNG.

“CJNG is one of the most dangerous drug cartels in the world, and its members and associates are actively operating in the Shenandoah Valley and Southside Virginia,” United States Attorney Cullen stated.

According to the indictment, which was unsealed Monday, the defendants trafficked multiple kilograms of cocaine, heroin and marijuana from Mexico into the United States between January 2015 and February 2019.

The drugs were then allegedly shipped to Winchester and other areas throughout the Mid-Atlantic region for distribution.

According to the indictment, the following people were charged:

Ramon Carillo-Ruvalcaba, a.k.a. “The Barber” one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute cocaine, heroin, and marijuana.

Eduardo Contreras-Devora, one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute cocaine, heroin, and marijuana and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Daniel Gomez-Barajas, one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute cocaine, heroin, and marijuana.

Roman Idearte-Bolanos, one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute cocaine, heroin, and marijuana.

Alberto Jijon, one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute cocaine, heroin, and marijuana.

Miguel Angel Patricio-Cajero, one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute cocaine, heroin, and marijuana.

Isdro Ramos-Bojorquez, a.k.a. “Chilo” one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute cocaine, heroin, and marijuana.

Jesus Rogelio Ramirez, a.k.a. “Jesse” one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute cocaine, heroin, and marijuana.

Jonathan Rocas-Osorio, a.k.a. “Oscar Osorio-Munoz” one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute cocaine, heroin, and marijuana.

Ana Bella Sanchez-Rios, one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute cocaine, heroin, and marijuana and one count of money laundering.

Ritchie Triplett, one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute cocaine, heroin, and marijuana.

Ernesto Valenzuela-Flores, a.k.a. “Juan Flores-Arrellano” one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute cocaine, heroin, and marijuana.



