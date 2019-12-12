College student from Virginia found dead after stabbing in New York City

NEW YORK, NY – A Virginia woman is dead, the victim of an armed robbery and stabbing in New York City.

It happened Wednesday evening in the city’s Morningside Park.

The victim, identified as 18-year-old Tessa Majors from Virginia, was a first-year student at Barnard College. According to NBC 29, Majors was a former student of St. Anne’s-Belfied School in Charlottesville.

Her body was found by a security guard near an entrance to the park.

According to police, she suffered multiple stab wounds to her face and body.

Authorities are looking for a male suspect wearing a green jacket and mask.

According to officials at Barnard College, Majors was a freshman who played in the college band.