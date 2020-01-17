’Your 2nd Amendment is under very serious attack’ President Trump weighs in on Virginia’s gun rights debate

ROANOKE, Va. – President Donald Trump addressed the ongoing gun rights debate in Virginia.

On Friday afternoon, the president tweeted the following:

Your 2nd Amendment is under very serious attack in the Great Commonwealth of Virginia. That’s what happens when you vote for Democrats, they will take your guns away. Republicans will win Virginia in 2020. Thank you Dems! @realDonaldTrump

President Trump’s tweet comes days before a gun-rights rally will be held in Richmond for Lobby Day.

Ahead of that rally, Gov. Ralph Northam issued a temporary state of emergency, banning all weapons from Capitol Square.

Since the Democrats won control of the General Assembly in November’s elections, more than 100 cities and counties across Virginia have passed resolutions supporting either the Second Amendment or the Constitution.