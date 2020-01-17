39ºF

Virginia

’Your 2nd Amendment is under very serious attack’ President Trump weighs in on Virginia’s gun rights debate

The president tweeted his thoughts on Friday afternoon

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event in the Oval Office announcing guidance on constitutional prayer in public schools on January 16, 2020 in Washington, DC. Trump also answered questions on recent reports relating businessman Lev Parnas, an associate of Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
ROANOKE, Va. – President Donald Trump addressed the ongoing gun rights debate in Virginia.

On Friday afternoon, the president tweeted the following:

Your 2nd Amendment is under very serious attack in the Great Commonwealth of Virginia. That’s what happens when you vote for Democrats, they will take your guns away. Republicans will win Virginia in 2020. Thank you Dems!@realDonaldTrump

President Trump’s tweet comes days before a gun-rights rally will be held in Richmond for Lobby Day.

Ahead of that rally, Gov. Ralph Northam issued a temporary state of emergency, banning all weapons from Capitol Square.

Since the Democrats won control of the General Assembly in November’s elections, more than 100 cities and counties across Virginia have passed resolutions supporting either the Second Amendment or the Constitution.

