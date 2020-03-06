44ºF

Bill capping insulin insurance co-pays at $50 heads to governor’s desk

The bill originally had the cap at $30.

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

RICHMOND, Va. – Those living with diabetes will likely soon be able to pay less for needed insulin if Gov. Northam signs a bill passed Thursday in the General Assembly

On Thursday, an amended version of House Bill 66, which would limit the insurance copay for insulin at $50 for a 30-day supply, passed in both chambers.

It passed in the Senate 24-16 and in the House, 88-4.

Delegate Lee Carter, who represents District 50, is the bill’s chief patron. He represents part of Prince William County, as well as all of the city of Manassas.

