Bill capping insulin insurance co-pays at $50 heads to governor’s desk

RICHMOND, Va. – Those living with diabetes will likely soon be able to pay less for needed insulin if Gov. Northam signs a bill passed Thursday in the General Assembly

On Thursday, an amended version of House Bill 66, which would limit the insurance copay for insulin at $50 for a 30-day supply, passed in both chambers.

It passed in the Senate 24-16 and in the House, 88-4.

The bill originally had the cap at $30.

Delegate Lee Carter, who represents District 50, is the bill’s chief patron. He represents part of Prince William County, as well as all of the city of Manassas.