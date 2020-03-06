Bill capping insulin insurance co-pays at $50 heads to governor’s desk
The bill originally had the cap at $30.
RICHMOND, Va. – Those living with diabetes will likely soon be able to pay less for needed insulin if Gov. Northam signs a bill passed Thursday in the General Assembly
On Thursday, an amended version of House Bill 66, which would limit the insurance copay for insulin at $50 for a 30-day supply, passed in both chambers.
It passed in the Senate 24-16 and in the House, 88-4.
Delegate Lee Carter, who represents District 50, is the bill’s chief patron. He represents part of Prince William County, as well as all of the city of Manassas.
My HB66, which will cap co-pays for insulin products at $50 for a one month supply, has passed both chambers and it's on its way to the governor.— Lee 🐣 Carter (@carterforva) March 6, 2020
It's almost impossible to overstate how big of a deal this is. It's *HUGE*.
