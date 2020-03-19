Virginia child younger than 10 tests positive for coronavirus

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. – A Virginia child younger than 10 has received a positive test result for coronavirus, according to the Virginia Dept. of Health.

Health officials say this marks the first case in the Three Rivers Health District, which includes Westmoreland, Essex, King and Queen, King William, Gloucester, Matthews, Middlesex, Lancaster and Northumberland counties.

“Given the nature of the current outbreak, discovering COVID-19 in our community does not come as a surprise and we expect to see more cases in the coming weeks,” said Three Rivers Health District director Dr. Richard Williams. “The Public Health Department is in close communication with the family and health professionals involved, and is conducting a thorough investigation of potential exposures.”

According to officials, the child is at home with family recovering and the possibility of community spread is being investigated.