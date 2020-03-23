36 new coronavirus cases in Virginia, now 258 total cases

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 258 “presumptively positive” cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of March 23.

Monday’s 258 cases mark an increase from 222 on Sunday, 158 on Saturday, 124 on Friday, 101 cases on Thursday and 67 on Wednesday.

Monday’s 254 cases cases reported by the Virginia Department of Health do not include a woman in her 30s living in the Lord Fairfax Health District, a woman in her 50s who lives in the Chesapeake Health District, a man in his 60s who lives in the Eastern Shore Health District or a Rockbridge County woman in her 70s.

Here’s a breakdown of Virginia’s 36 new cases:

These cases are “presumptively positive,” meaning they are pending confirmatory testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

As of Monday at noon, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports that 3,697 people have been tested.

The Virginia Department of Health defines Southwest Virginia to include the following counties and cities: