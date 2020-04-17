Virginia sees 602 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 7,491 statewide

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 7,491 “presumptively positive” cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of April 17.

Friday’s total of 7,491 cases marks an increase from 6,889 on Thursday, 6,500 on Wednesday, 6,171 on Tuesday 5,747 on Monday, 5,274 on Sunday, 5,077 on Saturday, 4,509 on Friday and 4,042 on Thursday.

These cases are “presumptively positive,” meaning they are pending confirmatory testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

As of Friday at 9 a.m., the Virginia Dept. of Health reports that 48,997 people have been tested.