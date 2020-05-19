Virginia reports its first case of MIS-C associated with the coronavirus

FAIRFAX, Va. – Virginia has confirmed its first case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) associated with the coronavirus, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The child lives in the Fairfax Health District, which is comprised of Fairfax County, as well as the cities of Fairfax and Falls Church.

He or she was hospitalized on May 5 and has since been discharged and is recovering at home.

MIS-C, previously called Pediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome, is a new health condition associated with COVID-19.

The first reports of this syndrome came from the United Kingdom in late April, while VDH says that the United States’ first cases were reported in New York City in early May.

MIS-C may cause problems with a child’s heart and other organs. Most children with MIS-C have fever lasting several days and may show symptoms of irritability or decreased activity, abdominal pain without another explanation, diarrhea, vomiting, rash, conjunctivitis, lack of appetite, red or cracked lips, red or bumpy tongue, or swollen hands and feet.

Virginia Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, M.D., M.A., provided information and guidance on the syndrome to health care providers in Virginia in a May 15 Clinician Letter.

“I urge all health care providers in Virginia to immediately report any patient who meets these criteria to the local health department by the most rapid means,” said Oliver in a news release. “All Virginians should take steps to avoid exposure to COVID-19 by practicing social distancing, frequent hand washing and wearing cloth face coverings if appropriate.”

Parents should watch for persistent fever in their children and contact their pediatrician if a child appears especially ill.

The CDC issued a Health Advisory on May 14 about the syndrome, which may include symptoms of persistent fever, hypotension, multisystem organ involvement and elevated markers of inflammation.

It is not currently known how common it may be for children to experience these symptoms.