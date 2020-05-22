Public masses to resume this weekend at area Catholic churches

ROANOKE, Va. – The limited celebration of public Masses will resume this weekend within the Catholic Diocese of Richmond.

According to the Catholic Diocese of Richmond, parishioners will return to the pews for the first time since March 22, which is when public masses were temporarily suspended due to the COVID-19 health crisis.

Appropriate social distancing and other protocols will be followed per current health and state guidelines, according to the Catholic Diocese of Richmond.

The Catholic Diocese of Richmond released these guidelines ahead of the reopening.