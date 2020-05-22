Virginia sees 813 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 34,950 statewide
There are now 1,136 deaths from the coronavirus in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 34,950 cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of May 22.
Friday’s total of 34,950 cases marks an increase from Thursday’s total of 34,137, Wednesday’s total of 32,908, Tuesday’s total of 32,145, Monday’s total of 31,140, Sunday’s total of 30,388 and Saturday’s total of 29,683.
Here’s a breakdown of the 813 new coronavirus cases:
- 154 new cases in Fairfax County
- 132 new cases in Prince William County
- 107 new cases in Richmond City
- 46 new cases in Alexandria City
- 36 new cases in Loudoun County
- 32 new cases in Buckingham County
- 30 new cases in Manassas City
- 29 new cases in Chesterfield County
- 21 new cases in Henrico County
- 20 new cases in Arlington County
- 12 new cases in Culpeper County
- 11 new cases in Accomack County and Stafford County
- 10 new cases in Frederick County
- 9 new cases in Sussex County and Spotsylvania County
- 7 new cases in Page County, Shenandoah County, Mecklenburg County and Harrisonburg
- 6 new cases in Galax, Augusta County, Hanover County and Manassas Park
- 5 new cases in Fredericksburg, Fauquier county, Suffolk and Pittsylvania County
- 4 new cases in Cumberland County, Virginia Beach, Henry County and Northampton County
- 3 new cases in Newport News, Albemarle County, Carroll County, Portsmouth, Greene County and Richmond County
- 2 new cases in Warren County, Colonial Heights, Amherst County, Orange County, Falls Church, King George County, Clarke County, Northumberland County, Fluvanna County, Russell County, Chesapeake, Norfolk and Winchester
- 1 new case in Essex County, Fairfax City, Grayson County, Rappahannock County, King William, County, Powhatan County, Prince Edward County, Wythe County, Madison County, Roanoke County, Danville, Goochland County, Williamsburg City, Amelia County, Martinsville and Middlesex County
As of Friday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 249,940 total testing encounters.
The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.
