Virginia sees 813 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 34,950 statewide

Published: May 22, 2020, 10:01 am Updated: May 22, 2020, 10:57 am

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 34,950 cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of May 22.

Friday’s total of 34,950 cases marks an increase from Thursday’s total of 34,137, Wednesday’s total of 32,908, Tuesday’s total of 32,145, Monday’s total of 31,140, Sunday’s total of 30,388 and Saturday’s total of 29,683.

Here’s a breakdown of the 813 new coronavirus cases:

154 new cases in Fairfax County

132 new cases in Prince William County

107 new cases in Richmond City

46 new cases in Alexandria City

36 new cases in Loudoun County

32 new cases in Buckingham County

30 new cases in Manassas City

29 new cases in Chesterfield County

21 new cases in Henrico County

20 new cases in Arlington County

12 new cases in Culpeper County

11 new cases in Accomack County and Stafford County

10 new cases in Frederick County

9 new cases in Sussex County and Spotsylvania County

7 new cases in Page County, Shenandoah County, Mecklenburg County and Harrisonburg

6 new cases in Galax, Augusta County, Hanover County and Manassas Park

5 new cases in Fredericksburg, Fauquier county, Suffolk and Pittsylvania County

4 new cases in Cumberland County, Virginia Beach, Henry County and Northampton County

3 new cases in Newport News, Albemarle County, Carroll County, Portsmouth, Greene County and Richmond County

2 new cases in Warren County, Colonial Heights, Amherst County, Orange County, Falls Church, King George County, Clarke County, Northumberland County, Fluvanna County, Russell County, Chesapeake, Norfolk and Winchester

1 new case in Essex County, Fairfax City, Grayson County, Rappahannock County, King William, County, Powhatan County, Prince Edward County, Wythe County, Madison County, Roanoke County, Danville, Goochland County, Williamsburg City, Amelia County, Martinsville and Middlesex County

As of Friday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 249,940 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.