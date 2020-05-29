Virginia ABC puts purchase limit on certain whiskeys

RICHMOND, Va. – It looks like Virginians love whiskey a little too much.

Virginia ABC is putting a purchasing limit on certain brands of whiskey due to “sustained popularity and high demand.”

An update on ABC's limited availability products: With the sustained popularity and high demand for select whiskies, many of them are in short supply. In order to make these products available to as many customers as possible, we are now limiting the purchase of these items. — Virginia ABC (@VirginiaABC) May 27, 2020

Customers will be limited to one bottle of the types of whiskey listed below per day. The whiskeys listed below are also not available for online purchase.

Here is a list of the limited whiskey:

1792 Bottled in Bond

1792 Full Proof Bourbon

1792 High Rye Whiskey

1792 Single Barrel Bourbon

Ancient Ancient Age Bourbon 1.75

Ancient Ancient Age 1 Liter

Angel’s Envy Cask Strength

Angel’s Envy Port Barrel

Angel’s Envy Rye Whiskey

Blanton Single Barrel 375

Blanton Single Barrel 750

Booker’s Bourbon

Buffalo Trace 1.75

Buffalo Trace 750

Bulleit Bourbon Barrel Strength

Crown Royal Peach

Elijah Craig Barrel Proof Bourbon

Eagle Rare 10yr 1.75

Eagle Rare 10yr 375

Eagle Rare 10yr 750

Elijah Craig 21 Year Single Barrel Bourbon

Elmer T Lee

Henry McKenna Single Barrel 750

High West A Midwinter Nights Dram

Jefferson Ocean Aged At Sea Cask Strength

Jefferson’s Chef’s Collaboration

Jefferson’s Pichon Baron Oak Cask Finish

Jefferson’s Reserve Old Rum Cask Finish

Jefferson’s Reserve Pritchard Hill Cab Cask Finish

Larceny Barrel Proof

Michter’s Limited Release Single Barrel 10 Yr Rye

Michter’s Single Barrel 10 Yr. Bourbon

Michter’s Toasted Barrel Finish Bourbon

Michter’s Toasted Sour Mash

Michter’s US 1 Sour Mash

Pikesville Rye 110 Proof

Sazerac Rye 6 Yr

Stagg Jr.

Very Old Barton 1.75

Whistlepig 12 Yr

Whistlepig 15 Yr

Whistlepig Cask Strength

Whistlepig Farm Stock Rye Crop 3

Suntory Yamazaki 12 Yr Whisky 750

