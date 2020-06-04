Virginia sees 951 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 47,856 statewide

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 47,856 cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of June 4.

Thursday’s total of 47,856 marks an increase from Wednesday’s total of 46,905, Tuesday’s total of 46,239, Monday’s total of 45,398 Sunday’s total of 44,607, Saturday’s total of 43,611 cases and Friday’s total of 42,533.

As of Thursday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 394,066 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.