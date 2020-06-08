Evictions halted across Virginia in response to coronavirus pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. – Eviction proceedings are now temporarily banned across Virginia.

Gov. Ralph Northam made the announcement Monday, as he requested the decision in a letter sent to Virginia Supreme Court Chief Justice Donald Lemons this weekend.

Lemons’ order, which suspends all eviction proceedings, remains in effect through June 28 and modifieds the Court’s earlier Declaration of Judicial Emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I am grateful to the Chief Justice for granting this order, and for the activists who have been working tirelessly on this important issue,” said Northam. “Access to safe and stable housing is critically important, and this action will keep thousands of families in their homes as we work to get them the support they need.”

While evictions are suspended, the Northam administration plans to work on implements a comprehensive rent relief program for the thousands of Virginians facing housing insecurity in the midst of this public health crisis.

Details of that plan, supported by federal CARES Act funding, will be announced in the coming weeks, according to the governor’s office.

Those facing housing insecurity are encouraged to visit StayHomeVirginia.com for more information and resources on tenant rights.