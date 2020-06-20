Virginia sees 650 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 57,443 statewide

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 57,443 cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of June 20.

Saturday’s total of 57,443 marks increase from Friday’s total of 56,793 cases.

Bland County reported its first case on Friday, leaving Bath County as the only one of Virginia’s 133 counties and cities without a single reported coronavirus case.

As of Saturday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 588,652 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.