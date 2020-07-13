Two escape from Virginia juvenile detention center by choking security guard

RICHMOND, Va. – Authorities say they are searching for two men on the run after escaping a juvenile detention center near Richmond.

According to the Dept. of Juvenile Justice, 20-year-old Jabar Taylor and 18-year-old Rashad Williams made their escape from Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center early Monday through a hole cut in a security fence.

Taylor, of Spotsylvania County, was convicted of two counts of second-degree murder and aggravated malicious assault. Williams, of Washington, D.C., was convicted of malicious wounding and robbery. Both were due to transfer to an adult corrections facility on their 21st birthdays.

Authorities say the duo used a cord to choke a security member until they passed out. The two then reportedly took the staff member’s keys and used them to escape the building before getting away through a hole cut in the perimeter security fence. Authorities do not know if they cut the hole or if it was already there.

Officials say the two then got in a car that authorities believe was waiting for them.

The staff member who the two are accused of choking was treated and released from a local hospital.

According to the director of the Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center, this is the first escape in more than 20 years.

Virginia State Police say a search for Taylor and Williams is already underway.