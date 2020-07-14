Virginia sees 801 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 72,443 statewide

Published: July 14, 2020, 9:48 am Updated: July 14, 2020, 10:47 am

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 72,443 cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of July 14.

Tuesday’s total of 72,443 marks an increase from Monday’s total of 71,642 cases.

Here is a breakdown of the 801 new cases in Virginia:

62 new cases in Chesterfield County

53 new cases in Chesapeake

47 new cases in Portsmouth

43 new cases in Prince William County

41 new cases in Newport News

39 new cases in Suffolk

34 new cases in Henrico County and Arlington County

27 new cases in Loudoun County

25 new cases in Richmond City and Charlottesville

24 new cases in Hampton

23 new cases in Roanoke City

18 new cases in Fairfax County and Norfolk

17 new cases in James City County

15 new cases in Virginia Beach and Albemarle County

13 new cases in Roanoke County and Henry County

11 new cases in Isle of Wight County

10 new cases in Stafford County

9 new cases in Alexandria

8 new cases in York County and Franklin County

7 new cases in Gloucester County and Wise County

6 new cases in Culpeper County

5 new cases in Brunswick County, Frederick County, Salem, Spotsylvania County, Powhatan County and Martinsville

4 new cases in Rockingham County, Harrisonburg, Lancaster County, Buchanan County, Carroll County, Botetourt County, Campbell County, Orange County, Dinwiddie County, Nottoway County, Patrick County and Accomack County

3 new cases in Hanover County, Bedford County, Williamsburg City, Petersburg, Caroline County, Tazewell County, Colonial Heights and Russell County

2 new cases in Montgomery County, Fredericksburg, Halifax County, Southampton County, Pittsylvania County, Sussex County, Pulaski County, King William County, New Kent County, Lee County, Amelia County, King and Queen County, Surry County, Essex County and Westmoreland County

1 new case in Montgomery County, Fredericksburg, Halifax County, Southampton County, Pittsylvania County, Sussex County, Pulaski County, King William County, New Kent County, Lee County, Amelia County, King and Queen County, Surry County, Essex County and Westmoreland County

Manassas Park, Lynchburg, Buena Vista and King George County has decreased by one case

Richmond County has decreased by two cases

As of Tuesday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 913,295 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.