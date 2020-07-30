Two weeks after NASCAR All-Star Race, 0 coronavirus cases linked to event

BRISTOL, Va. – It’s now been two weeks since thousands of fans were allowed into Bristol Motor Speedway to watch NASCAR’s All-Star Race.

So far, there haven’t been any cases of the coronavirus directly linked to the event, according to WCYB.

About 40 percent of tickets were sold locally and health officials said tracing people who could be carrying COVID-19 when they live outside the region is a challenge.

“You have to make a diagnosis by doing the test. That also takes some turnaround time. Then you have to do the case interview where you ask, ‘Have you been to any large venue events. We still have a little ways to go to figure out if there were any cases related to the event,” said Sullivan County Regional Health Director Dr. Stephen May.

An estimated 22,000 fans attended the race.