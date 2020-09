BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. – Take a look around Buchanan County and you’re likely to find some serious damage.

Strong storms and heavy rains caused mudslides in that part of Southwest Virginia on Monday night, according to WCYB.

The NBC affiliate talked with a tow and and salvage company owner who said she lost about 50 vehicles.

The television station also reported that one of its crews saw buildings leveled and the homes moved off their foundations.