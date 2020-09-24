Virginia sees 902 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 143,492 statewide

Published: September 24, 2020, 10:07 am Updated: September 24, 2020, 10:38 am

RICHMOND, Va. – As of September 24, Virginia is now reporting 143,492 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March.

[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The latest from the health department]

Thursday’s total of 143,492 marks an increase from Wednesday’s total of 142,590 cases.

67 new cases in Fairfax County

45 new cases in Virginia Beach

42 new cases in Sussex County

40 new cases in Henrico County

35 new cases in Prince William County and Montgomery County

27 new cases in Richmond and Loudoun County

23 new cases in Harrisonburg and Mecklenburg County

21 new cases in Chesapeake

20 new cases in Alexandria

19 new cases in Chesterfield County, Roanoke and Lynchburg

18 new cases in Roanoke County

17 new cases in Hanover County

16 new cases in Norfolk

14 new cases in Charlottesville

13 new cases in Rockingham County, Stafford County, Spotsylvania County and Campbell County

12 new cases in Albemarle County, Bedford County, Arlington County, Suffolk and Lexington

11 new cases in Danville

10 new cases in Henry County

9 new cases in Isle of Wight County

8 new cases in Prince Edward County and Prince George County

7 new cases in Pittsylvania County, Hampton and Amherst County

6 new cases in Manassas, Washington County, Petersburg, Greensville County and Franklin

5 new cases in Frederick County, Pulaski County, Portsmouth, Tazewell County, Smyth County, Wise County, Louisa County and Emporia

4 new cases in Newport News, Franklin County, Halifax County, Staunton, York County, Culpeper County, Winchester, Caroline County, Augusta County, Gloucester County, Russell County, Dickenson County and Surry County

3 new cases in Fauquier County, Orange County, Radford, Patrick County, Westmoreland County, Shenandoah County, Lunenburg County, Essex County, Charlotte County, Giles County and Madison County

2 new cases in Fluvanna County, Southampton County, Dinwiddie County, Richmond County, Nottoway County, Brunswick County, Fredericksburg, Wythe County, Appomattox County and Fairfax

1 new case in Carroll County, Botetourt County, James City County, Botetourt County, James City County, Buchanan County, King and Queen County, Lancaster County, Williamsburg, Greene County, Powhatan County, Lee County, King William County, Salem, Mathew County, Colonial Heights, Goochland County, Charles City County, Martinsville, Floyd County, New Kent County, Nelson County, Falls Church and Bath County

As of Thursday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 2,054,035 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.