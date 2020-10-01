Virginia sees 450 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 148,721 statewide

Published: October 1, 2020, 9:02 am Updated: October 1, 2020, 10:00 am

RICHMOND, Va. – As of October 1, Virginia is now reporting 148,721 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March.

[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The latest from the health department]

Thursday’s total of 148,721 marks an increase from Wednesday’s total of 148,271 cases.

Here is a breakdown of the 450 new cases in Virginia:

37 new cases in Fairfax County

28 new cases in Charlottesville

27 new cases in Prince William County

25 new cases in Montgomery County

20 new cases in Virginia Beach

17 new cases in Rockingham County

15 new cases in Albemarle County

14 new cases in Roanoke and Roanoke County

13 new cases in Lynchburg

11 new cases in Smyth County and Stafford County

10 new cases in Henrico County, Norfolk and Lee County

9 new cases in Richmond

8 new cases in Spotsylvania County

7 new cases in Alexandria, Bedford County, Danville, Chesapeake, Sussex County and Culpeper County

6 new cases in Henry County, Hanover County, Frederick County and Franklin County

5 new cases in Hampton, Washington County, Fauquier County and Portsmouth

4 new cases in Chesterfield County, Tazewell County and Martinsville

3 new cases in Harrisonburg, Pittsylvania County, Scott County, Shenandoah County and Surry County

2 new cases in Arlington County, Newport News, Petersburg, Brunswick County, Orange County, Williamsburg, Lancaster County, Winchester, Mecklenburg County, Wythe County, Amherst County, Staunton, Richmond County, Louisa County, King George County, Halifax County, Fredericksburg, Salem, Warren County, Clarke County and King and Queen County

1 new case in Lexington, Rockbridge County, Middlesex County, Nelson County, Campbell County, Wise County, Bristol, Emporia, Buena Vista, Suffolk, Gloucester County, Goochland County, Bath County, Waynesboro, York County, Powhatan County, Norton, Botetourt County, Buchanan County, Page County, Appomattox County, Floyd County, Buckingham County, Patrick County, Falls Church, Northampton County and Prince Edward County

Prince George County, James City County, Manassas Park and Westmoreland County decreased by one case

Loudoun County decreased by two cases

Augusta County decreased by five cases

As of Thursday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 2,225,630 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.