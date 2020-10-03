Virginia spaceport launches nearly 8,000 pounds of supplies to International Space Station

RICHMOND, Va. – A Virginia spaceport on Wallops Island successfully completed a resupply mission on Friday night, according to Gov. Ralph Northam’s office.

At 9:16 p.m., Virginia’s Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport launched its 14th cargo resupply mission to the International Space Station.

Officials said the mission, called NG-14, is a partnership of the Virginia Commercial Space Flight Authority, NASA Wallops Flight Facility and Northrop Grumman.

The unmanned Cygnus spacecraft from Northrop Grumman launched on the company’s Antares rocket, which carried about 7,624 pounds of cargo that includes scientific investigations, crew supplies and hardware.

Gov. Ralph Northam said that this mission honors the legacy of Kalpana Chawla, who dedicated her life to advancing the frontiers of science through spaceflight.

“The critical equipment and scientific experiments aboard this spacecraft will improve the endurance and safety of astronauts during their long journeys to space and support our efforts to better understand the universe we live in,” Northam said. "Strong partnerships are the key to successful missions, and the Commonwealth is proud to work together with our government and commercial partners to help shape the future of space exploration.”

Officials said the spacecraft will support scientific investigations including Ammonia Electro-oxidation, Plant Habitat-02, Onco-Selectors, Universal Waste Management System, International Space Station Experience and an Estée Lauder face serum which will be photographed in space.

The Cygnus spacecraft will arrive at the space station Monday, Oct. 5, and will remain attached to the space station for about two and a half months, according to the Governor’s Office.