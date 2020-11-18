45ºF

Virginia

WATCH LIVE: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gives first coronavirus update since new restrictions began

Governor scheduled to speak at 2 p.m. Livestream player will be added before he begins

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Ralph Northam, Coronavirus
Gov. Ralph Northam giving a coronavirus update on Nov. 10, 2020.
Gov. Ralph Northam giving a coronavirus update on Nov. 10, 2020. (WSLS 10)

Gov. Ralph Northam will give an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday.

Wednesday’s news conference will be his ninth briefing regarding COVID-19 since he ended his bi-weekly conferences back in June.

Prior to Wednesday, Northam gave his last update last week on Nov. 10.

On Friday, in a video message, Northam announced new coronavirus restrictions that are now in effect across all of Virginia.

Now, all public and private in-person gatherings are now limited to just 25 people, all Virginians ages five and over are required to wear face coverings in indoor public spaces. the on-site sale, consumption, and possession of alcohol is prohibited after 10 p.m. in any restaurant, dining establishment, food court, brewery, microbrewery, distillery, winery, or tasting room and those establishments must close by midnight.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: