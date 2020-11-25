Shenandoah Valley deputy recovering after being shot four times during traffic stop

A Rockingham County deputy is in the hospital after being shot early Tuesday morning.

At about 1:30 a.m. the deputy, who was working part-time for the Broadway Police Department, stopped a 2001 BMW sedan for a traffic violation, near the intersection of Daphna Road and Brethren Road, according to Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson.

As the deputy approached the BMW, the driver, later identified as Randall Hopper, of Harrisonburg, shot him four times and then drove away.

A nearby Timberville police officer was able to start chasing the BMW and another deputy joined that pursuit.

At one point during the chase, Hutcheson said Hopper slowed down to let a passenger out and then kept going.

Then, during the chase, Hopper shot himself and the BMW then veered off the road.

Both he and the injured deputy were taken to a hospital.

The deputy is recovering and is in serious but stable condition, according to Hutcheson.

Hopper died soon after arriving at the hospital.

A GoFundMe page set up to help the deputy has raised nearly $20,000 in 19 hours.

Virginia State Police is leading the investigation.