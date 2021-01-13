Gov. Ralph Northam looking to abolish Virginia’s death penalty

Northam outlines key principles he'd like to see in a marijuana legalization bill

Virginia’s 2021 legislative session is underway and among the expected issues to be discussed Gov. Ralph Northam will be looking to make a major change to the Commonwealth’s criminal justice system.

Northam will push to end the death penalty in Virginia, something Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring supports.

“It is time for Virginia to end the death penalty and I will support Governor Northam’s efforts to make it happen this year. Its abolition must be part of our work to reform a flawed and imperfect criminal justice system,” said Herring in a statement.

This will be the second year in which Democrats are in full control of the General Assembly since flipping the chamber in the 2019 elections.

Other major issues they are set to address this year include COVID-19 relief efforts and legalizing marijuana.