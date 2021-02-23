44ºF

Attorney General Herring sues agency for allegedly targeting immigrants

‘Today’s lawsuit is really a culmination of years of work to bring this exploitative business and its owners to justice’

Lindsey Kennett, Reporter

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring walks out of Richmond General District Court Thursday June 18, 2020, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Attorney General Mark Herring is going after an agency he believes preys on immigrants.

Herring is joining forces the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) and the attorneys general of New York and Massachusetts to sue Virginia-based organization Libre by Nexus and its parent company, Nexus Services.

The lawsuit alleges that the company preys on immigrants held in federal detention centers by offering to pay for their immigration bonds to secure their release while concealing or misrepresenting the true nature and costs of its services.

Libre charges large upfront fees and hefty monthly payments, which typically amount to thousands of dollars more than the face value of the bond.

Libre also markets its services to the friends and family members of detainees, who are desperate to secure their loved one’s release and also pay some of the exorbitant fees.

“Today’s lawsuit is really a culmination of years of work to bring this exploitative business and its owners to justice,” said Herring.

The lawsuit alleges Libre and its parent company violate consumer protection laws and is asking for millions in monetary reparations, wants to put an end to the company’s illegal practices and impose penalties on the companies.

