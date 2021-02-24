Central Virginia sees its first case of the COVID-19 strain from the UK

The UK strand of the coronavirus is spreading in Virginia.

On Wednesday, the Virginia Department of Health reported the 12th such case of the SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.7 in Virginia and the first in the Central Virginia region.

The Central Region extends from slightly north of Richmon to the state line and from Halifax County east to Surry County, according to VDH.

The map below shows precisely how VDH defines the Central region.

Virginia Department of Health map of regions and districts (Virginia Department of Health)

[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The health department’s interactive map]

VDH says that this strain is associated with increased person-to-person transmission of COVID-19.

With its first case last month, Virginia became the 23rd state to report this new strain.

Ad

As of Wednesday, 45 total states are reporting a total of 1,881 cases of this strain, according to the CDC.