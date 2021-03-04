First child in Virginia dies after contracting the coronavirus

About a year into the coronavirus pandemic, Virginia has had its first child die after contracting COVID-19.

On Thursday, the Virginia Department of Health announced that someone between the ages of 0 and 9 living in the state’s Central Region died from complications of a chronic health condition and COVID-19.

This death is the first recorded death in Virginia of anyone in that age range.

“Our heartfelt condolences are extended to the family and friends of this child,” said State Health Commissioner Dr. Norm Oliver. “While fewer cases of COVID-19 are reported in children compared with adults, children are not immune to the disease. Across the country, there have been more than 80 COVID-19 deaths among children under 5 years old and more than 180 COVID-19 deaths among children 5 to 17 years old. At a time when vaccination efforts give us reason to be hopeful, we cannot let down our guard. Please continue to do the things we know protect others because they reduce virus spread – get vaccinated when it’s your turn, wear a face mask, stay 6 feet away from others when outside the home, avoid large crowds, and wash your hands often.”

The map below shows which area VDH defines as the Central Region.

Virginia Department of Health map of regions and districts (Virginia Department of Health)

The child’s death will be reflected in Friday’s COVID-19 dashboard update.