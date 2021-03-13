Gov. Ralph Northam declares March 14 a day of remembrance for Virginians lost to COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. – It’s been over a year since COVID-19 was first found in Virginia, and nearly 10,000 residents have died from the virus so far.

The first positive coronavirus case was confirmed on March 7, 2020, while the first death was recorded on March 14, 2021.

Gov. Ralph Northam issued a proclamation on Friday declaring March 14, 2021, as a day of prayer and remembrance to honor the Virginians who have lost their lives to COVID-19.

“More than 9,900 of our fellow Virginians have lost their lives to this disease, leaving behind families, friends, colleagues, and neighbors of all races, religions, and backgrounds. And while we cannot bring them back, we can honor their memories—and prevent more grief and loss—by working together to keep each other safe,” said Northam.

The governor has ordered flags of the Commonwealth of Virginia to be lowered on all state and local buildings and grounds from sunrise on Sunday, March 14 and remain at half-staff until sunset.

Ad

“As we mourn, the First Lady and I are calling all Virginians to join us in prayer and remembrance of those who have been lost on Sunday,” Northam continued. “We owe it to the victims of this virus and their loved ones to continue doing our part to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 until this pandemic is behind us.”

The Executive Mansion in Richmond will be illuminated with an amber light from Sunday, March 14 until Sunday, March 21, to pay tribute to the thousands of Virginians lost to COVID-19.