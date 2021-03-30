Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting in Bristol

Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Bristol on Tuesday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

Just before 4:30 a.m., police said they received a 911 call from a person at a motel in the 2200 block of Euclid Avenue about shots fired.

When officers arrived, they said they found a man inside of a vehicle who refused to get out after repeated commands by officers.

The man then put the vehicle in drive and sped towards one of the officers, who shot at the suspect’s car, according to police.

Authorities said the suspect died at the scene and no officers were hurt during the incident.