William & Mary mistakenly sends out 350 acceptance letters

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – William & Mary has mistakenly sent an email that congratulated about 350 applicants on their acceptance to the prestigious school in Virginia. The letter also recommended public policy as their major.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Thursday that the applicants had already been rejected or waitlisted. The university in Williamsburg notified the students and corrected the mistake the next day. A school spokeswoman called it a “process error.”

The school said it meant to send the letter to accepted students who expressed an interest in public policy.

The mistake added another headache to an already difficult application season. Many prestigious schools have become more competitive because many universities did not require SAT scores this year.