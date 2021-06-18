‘An important symbol of hope’: Gov. Ralph Northam commemorates Juneteenth at Fort Monroe

HAMPTON, Va. – 2021 marks the second year Juneteenth is observed in Virginia, but it’s the first year it’s celebrated as a permanent state holiday.

Gov. Ralph Northam commemorated Juneteenth during an event at the Fort Monroe National Monument in Hampton.

Juneteenth signifies when Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger led a force of Union soldiers into Galveston, Texas — the last of the former Confederate states to abolish slavery — to relay a message of freedom to about 250,000 enslaved people in the community on June 19, 1865.

Now, June 19th is a day of celebration for many, and it’s now recognized as a federal holiday after President Joe Biden signed the “Juneteenth National Independence Day Act” Thursday.

It's past time we elevate Juneteenth in this nation—not just as a day that is commemorated by and for some, but one that is acknowledged and recognized by all of us.



I'm proud to see the federal government follow Virginia’s example and make #Juneteenth a national holiday. https://t.co/jirUBMZxPa — Governor Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) June 17, 2021

“While it did not end racism, oppression, or violence, it is an important symbol of hope—and a reminder of the constant struggle for equality. As we continue the work of telling the full and accurate story of our shared history, we must also acknowledge historical moments like this, even as they challenge us to reckon with our past and our present,” said Northam.

Northam first declared Juneteenth as a state holiday in June 2020, which was later codified in Virginia law earlier in 2021.

At the event, the governor also announced that Commonwealth is teaming up with the Virginia Museum of History and Culture to distribute a new book made by the museum about its 2019 exhibit, “Determined: The 400-Year Struggle of Black Equality,” which drew connections from 1619 when a ship carrying enslaved African people landed in Virginia at the present site of Fort Monroe.

“We are making great strides in promoting a more truthful and comprehensive Virginia history through the work of Governor Northam’s historic justice initiative, the Department of Historic Resources, and across state government,” said Secretary of Natural Resources, Matthew Strickler.

