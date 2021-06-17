11 events happening in Southwest, Central Virginia to celebrate Juneteenth

ROANOKE, Va. – On June 19, 1865, Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger led a force of Union soldiers into Galveston, Texas to relay a message of freedom to about 250,000 enslaved people in the community.

Two years prior to the announcement, the Confederacy surrendered, concluding the Civil War. Galveston was the last town in the nation to hear the news of freedom, and it came two and a half years after former President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, freeing all enslaved people in Southern states.

While Texas was the last Confederate state to free its slaves, slavery was still in effect in border states until the 13th Amendment was ratified on December 6, 1865.

Now, June 19, referred to as Juneteenth, is recognized by 48 states and Washington, D.C. as a state holiday or ceremonial holiday commemorating the emancipation of slavery in the U.S.

This week, Congress passed legislation to make Juneteenth the 11th federal holiday, and President Joe Biden is expected to sign the bill into law on Thursday.

In honor of Juneteenth, we’ve compiled a list of celebrations you can join in to honor an integral moment in Black history.

Floyd - Saturday from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Floyd CARE (Community Action for Racial Equity) will host a Juneteenth Celebration at Warren G. Lineberry Community Park in Floyd, Virginia. Join them in the celebration where there will be music, local speakers and more. You can also donate to the organization’s GoFundMe to help pay for the event, business sponsorships of $150 or more will be recognized at the event.

